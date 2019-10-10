HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are demands that ridesharing companies protect their customers following reports of sexual assaults.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he's demanding answers from Uber and Lyft about their processes for dealing with reports of sexual assaults and harassment by drivers.
A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Stream it here.
He said he wants to know about their background checks and other safety measures.
Blumenthal said at least two sexual assaults by Uber and Lyft drivers were reported in Connecticut.
He cited CNN, which found that at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. were accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers over a period of four years.
CNN also found that at least 31 Uber drivers were convicted of crimes that ranged from forcible touching and false imprisonment to rape. Dozens of criminal and civil cases are pending.
The Washington Post also published a report that details Uber's inadequate response to the incidents and failure to report them to law enforcement.
At his news conference, Blumenthal said he'll be joined by Beth Hamilton, deputy director of the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
