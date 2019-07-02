Due to FCC regulations and mandatory antenna and tower work, WFSB Channel 3 has lowered our transmitting power.
This will allow WFSB Channel 3 to upgrade to a new channel for our FCC mandated deadline of August 1st of 2019.
Because we are at a lower power, there may be pockets of Connecticut that will not be able to get our signal.
We are making every effort to increase transmitting power when we can.
Thank You for your loyal viewership and we look forward to serving you in the months and years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.