NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Department of Health shut down Anthony’s Ocean View restaurant on Friday night.
The Department of Health said the restaurant has violated COVID-19 safety regulations, including allegedly holding a large party with no social distancing and no mask wearing.
The party was allegedly held on Thursday night, and according to the restaurant’s Instagram, a Halloween party was scheduled to be held on Friday night.
City health officials said the restaurant was given three warnings before being shut down.
This also comes after Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city would be reverting back to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening.
Anthony’s Ocean View will be closed until further notice.
