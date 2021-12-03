HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Anti-drunk driving technology will soon be included in all new vehicles.
It's a provision that is in the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Sen. Richard Blumenthal celebrated the provision's inclusion with a news conference at Bob Thomas Ford in Hamden Friday morning.
Automakers will be required to include anti-drunk driving technology in all new vehicles.
The law requires the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, to set the final standards within three years for impaired driving safety equipment on all new vehicles. New cars equipped with the NHTSA-directed technology could start rolling off the assembly line in 2026-2027.
Blumenthal said that according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 9,400 lives could be saved each year as a result of this new law.
Blumenthal joined Larry and Erin Hermann on Friday morning. Their son Kyle was hit by a drugged driver in East Hampton three years ago.
The 23-year-old was the kind of young man everyone loved. His parents said 700 people came to his funeral.
"Everybody that came through the line that night at the wake kept saying to us, he was the first person to say good morning to us in the morning and the last person have a great evening at the end of the night," said Kyle's dad Larry.
They advocate for new laws to help reduce, and eventually eliminate, drunk and drugged driving.
"We don’t want other families to go through that we have," Erin said.
They are pleased with the new law.
The technology will primarily include a set of sensors that will be able to tell if the person behind the wheel is impaired and potentially disable the vehicle.
“Every one of us has been touched by this scourge there is a Kyle in every one of our lives,” Blumenthal said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates it could save ten thousand lives a year, but in the meantime, Larry and Erin will continue to make sure we remember Kyle and celebrate his memory.
(1) comment
Going to be interesting seeing how many of these fail a recert during emissions due to faulted testers. Wonder why you didn't include a CO detector as well to shut off the vehicle automatically to prevent asphyxiation while you had the chance for some meaningful change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.