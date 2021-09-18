Anti-mandate rally held in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A few hundred people turned out for a peaceful rally focusing on ending COVID-19 mandates and the governor’s emergency powers.
People across the state descended into the capital city to say ‘no’ to mask and vaccine mandates.
Outright opposition is visible.
Demonstrators said this stance is about freedom of choice.
“I have not gotten it. In due time, when things are kind of calm down, it just feels kind of unctuous at this point for the vaccine to be forced upon,” said one demonstrator.
The people said they believe the virus is real and dangerous.
For Henry Lee, he just doesn’t believe in the vaccines. “There’s no possible way I’m taking any vaccine.”
Educator Lauren Wiggins said she’s not ready to get the covid-19 vaccine.
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I get the flu shot every year. I’ve been vaccinated to travel abroad but there’s just something about this where, I just want more information,” said Wiggins.
Public health researchers, like Dr. Karl Minges ofUniversity of New Haven, said clinical trial information proves the vaccines are safe and effective as participants have had the shots for well over a year.
“How many have had adverse events that would balance the risk for one way or the other? Not many. It’s really, really rare,” said Minges.
Some at the rally boast of a high survival rate, while pointing out they’re healthy and their immunity could beat the virus, Minges said data on mild cases reveal long-term side effects.
“There is documented evidence from people that have had very mild COVID cases and still having the symptoms associated with it,” he said.
Still for the hundreds of people at the demonstration, many say they’ll continue to protest COVID-19 related mandates, even if it could cost them their jobs.
Wiggins said, “In the end, this is the hill I’m prepared to die on so to speak.”
As mentioned earlier, the rally also called for an end to the governor’s emergency powers which expire at the end of September.
Some executive orders include things like mask mandates and booster shots.
It’s expected the governor will ask lawmakers for a 90-day extension later this month.
