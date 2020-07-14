WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A national beer chain with a location in West Hartford has stopped selling a popular craft beer following complaints that it appeared to resemble a Ku Klux Klan hood.
World of Beer announced this week that it pulled Yellow Belly beer from further sale.
A bottle of the beer comes wrapped in a white hood-like paper with two eye holes.
"Please accept our apologies for the lapse in judgment in serving," World of Beer said in a statement. "While we can't speak for the intent of the brewer, the visual representation does not have a place at our establishment. We appreciate you bringing it to our attention and welcome the opportunity for discussion."
The beer itself is actually meant to bring attention to the cowardice of racists, according to the beer's brewers, Omnipollo in Sweden and Buxton Brewery in the United Kingdom.
They described a yellow belly as "a person who is without courage, fortitude, or nerve; a coward."
They also have a description for the beer:
"To us, one of the most cowardly deeds is to act anonymously, hiding behind a group. A signifying trait of institutionalized racism," Omnipollo said on its website. "This beer is brewed to celebrate all things new, open minded and progressive. A peanut butter biscuit stout with no biscuits, butter or nuts. Taste, enjoy, and don’t be prejudiced. Brewed with aromas."
