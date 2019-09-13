HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after anti-Semitic comments and swastikas were found scrawled on bathroom stalls at Hamden High School.
A letter to parents said the graffiti was found in two separate student bathrooms this week.
It didn’t indicate any specific or imminent threats, but police and school administrators are investigating.
“The Hamden High School administration takes an uncompromising stance against such abhorrent, exclusionary displays and is investigating the matter alongside school security and the Hamden Police Department to identify and hold the offending party accountable,” the letter said, in part.
