PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Local and state leaders are voicing their outrage after anti Semitic images were found outside of a Portland school over the weekend.
According to Superintendent of Portland Schools Dr. Charles Britton, a small group of protestors had formed outside of Brownstone Intermediate School on Sunday morning to, what he believed to be, express concerns over the school system's COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
At some point during the rally, images that likened Superintendent Britton and Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Peters to the image of Adolf Hitler were posted in front of the school.
The images were shown above caricatures of children.
Dr. Britton issued a statement after being made aware of the images, saying:
"The Portland Public Schools, along with all public schools in the State of Connecticut, follow guidelines established by the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education. Portland and all public school districts in Connecticut will adjust the mitigation strategies, including the expectation that faculty, staff, and students wear masks when the Department of Public Health and State Department of Education provide clearance."
The Portland Police Department has been made aware of the situation.
As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased police presence at all of Portland's schools Monday.
“I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing in Portland in front of our beloved Brownstone Intermediate School. Our Superintendent Charles Britton and our Chairwoman of the Board of Education, Sharon Peters, do not deserve this hateful image. It is abhorrent and I strongly condemn it, along with State Representative Christie Carpino and State Senator Norm Needleman," said First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield. “
Word of the anti Semitic images has also sparked outrage from state and surrounding leaders.
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, "This is an anti-Semitic and offensive act of intimidation. I stand in strong support of the Portland Superintendent and the Portland Board of Education in protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and their families.”
Attorney General William Tong also condemned the acts in Portland, saying:
“Hitler killed 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, in one of the worst human rights atrocities known to man. Masks are safe, effective, and save lives. There is no comparison and to draw that false parallel is hateful, ignorant and repugnant.”
State Senator Norm Needleman weighed in on the matter as well.
“Any reference to Adolf Hitler and Nazis has no place in our political discourse. Whether you agree or disagree over policy, you do not bring this kind of hate to the very campus and classrooms that educate our children. It is disgraceful and I along, with my colleagues, will not stand for it," State Senator Norm Needleman said in a statement.
State Representative Christie Carpino also spoke out, saying:
“There is no place in our society for this type of offensive imagery. I stand in strong support of civil discourse and open dialogue, but I condemn hate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.