PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Security has increased at all Portland schools after an anti-Semitic sign was found outside one school over the weekend.
According to Superintendent of Portland Schools Dr. Charles Britton, a small group of protestors gathered outside of the Brownstone Intermediate School on Sunday morning to, what he believed, express concerns over the school system's COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
At some point during the rally, images that likened Britton and Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Peters to Adolf Hitler were posted in front of the school.
He said the images were shown above caricatures of children.
"Anytime you're on school grounds in front of a school, putting out Nazi imagery, you're going to get a reaction," Britton said.
The Portland Board of Education also issued a statement.
The Portland School District and Board of Education has worked tirelessly through the Pandemic to ensure the safety of our children, teachers, and staff. We have consistently made decisions in line with guidance issued by the Connecticut Department of Health and the Connecticut State Board of Education. Throughout this time there have been those who disagreed with the decisions we have made. They have voiced their criticisms and opposition at our meetings respectfully. We fully understand that the decisions we make affect the lives of all those involved with the schools. The Board has and continues to encourage appropriate civil discourse at our meetings.
A year ago the Board released a statement concerning the murder of George Floyd. Now, as then, the Board condemns all acts of bigotry and hatred. The anti-Semitic images displayed in front of one of our schools on Sunday was abhorrent, and as State Senator Needleman said in his statement has no place in our political discourse. The Portland Board of Education will continue to take the steps it feels are necessary to ensure the safety of everyone at our schools and will not be deterred by this hateful act.
The Portland Police Department was made aware of the situation.
As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased police presence at all of Portland's schools on Monday.
"This was a step back, and we now have some work to do to make sure our students feel safe and respected," Britton said.
“I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing in Portland in front of our beloved Brownstone Intermediate School. Our Superintendent Charles Britton and our Chairwoman of the Board of Education, Sharon Peters, do not deserve this hateful image. It is abhorrent and I strongly condemn it, along with State Representative Christie Carpino and State Senator Norm Needleman," said First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield.
Word of the anti-Semitic images also sparked outrage from state and surrounding leaders.
"This is an anti-Semitic and offensive act of intimidation," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. "I stand in strong support of the Portland superintendent and the Portland Board of Education in protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and their families.”
Attorney General William Tong also condemned the acts in Portland.
"Hitler killed 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, in one of the worst human rights atrocities known to man," Tong said. "Masks are safe, effective, and save lives. There is no comparison and to draw that false parallel is hateful, ignorant and repugnant."
State Sen. Norm Needleman also weighed in on the matter.
“Any reference to Adolf Hitler and Nazis has no place in our political discourse. Whether you agree or disagree over policy, you do not bring this kind of hate to the very campus and classrooms that educate our children. It is disgraceful and I along, with my colleagues, will not stand for it," Needleman said in a statement.
State Rep. Christie Carpino also spoke out.
“There is no place in our society for this type of offensive imagery," Carpino said. "I stand in strong support of civil discourse and open dialogue, but I condemn hate.”
This wasn't the only anti-Semitic incident in recent days.
Glastonbury High School is recalling yearbooks after someone snuck in a quote from Hitler. Someone included the quote in the yearbook, but attributed it to George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minnesota last year.
Glastonbury's superintendent declined to comment, citing a police investigation.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford says not only are these things hurtful, they also trivialize the Holocaust.
"These incidents are particularly painful at this time," said David Waren, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.
(2) comments
The protesters were pro-Trump red hats who probably wore masks to hide their identity .....while protesting masks!
I'm sure someone has uploaded cell phone video so they can be identified and publicly humiliated.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
For some bizarre reason, I thought maybe that anti-semitic imagery in recent protests would have had more to do with pro-Palestinian groups encouraging the deaths of Jewish people and less with anti-mask-mandate folk likening administrators to fascists.
