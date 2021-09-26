CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into whether anti-Semitic and/or racist remarks were made during a football game on Friday.
This all unfolded in Cheshire when the Rams faced off against Staples.
According to Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice, the comments were directed towards Staples football players and students.
The district was first made aware of this when unspecified images and posts began to surface on social media.
Staples Principal Stafford Thomas and Athletic Director Marty Lisevick will be speaking with anyone and everyone that may have information on the matter.
Westport Police are also expected to speak with the Cheshire chief of police on the subject and a police investigation is already underway.
"Given the volatility of social media, I caution all members of the community to take a measured approach in addressing matters such as these. It is necessary for the school administrations, and police departments when necessary, to gather facts before taking punitive action. If we confirm acts of anti-Semitism or race-based hate, we will assertively act. If there are misunderstandings, we will work together to learn from these events," Scarice said in a statement.
Anyone that was present at Friday's game and has any information on this is asked to contact Staples administration.
