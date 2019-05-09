HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The anti-toll movement heading straight for the governor’s office on Thursday.
Just as a vote on the tolls plan is expected possibly next week, the group ‘No Tolls CT’ plans to deliver a petition with 100,000 signatures to Gov. Ned Lamont at 11 a.m.
Lawmakers are under pressure to fix the state’s transportation infrastructure, and Democrats are adamant that tolls are the answer.
However, the anti-toll movement is firing back, with a petition that argues taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay to drive to work.
A report by the Connecticut Institute for the 21st Century claims the state should focus on the economic impact of highway improvements.
"They see the fact that transportation is really holding back economic development, that you look at I-95 between Bridgeport and Stamford, who in their right mind drives that,” said Bob Guenther, executive director of CT21.
After the petition is delivered, an anti-toll rally will be held on the steps of the State Capitol.
Numbers released last month showed that drives between the state's largest cities could cost drivers between $1.28 and $1.80 per trip.
Gov. Lamont has been saying he will release an updated toll plan, but it will still include 50 gantries on all major highways like I-91.
I'm sure if this petition were known to the public there would be over a million signatures. Lamont is unfit for Governor. Does anyone even know what he campaigned on? I'm 1000% sure tolls for residents was not one of them.
