HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After some freezing rain and rain throughout the early morning hours, the chance for showers continues for the rest of the day Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of the day will be cloudy with the ongoing chance for showers.
Track them with the Interactive Radar here.
Some school districts posted delays Thursday morning due to some icy conditions.
Due to the timing of the storm, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
There were reports of some slippery roads in northern Connecticut on Thursday morning.
Steadier arrives Thursday night.
The axis of heaviest rainfall will align to the east of Connecticut. However, we can still expect a pretty good soaking with moderate rain at times.
Periods of rain will continue into Friday.
"As we've been forecasting, the heaviest of the rain looks to stay east/offshore from CT," Dixon said.
He added that the rain could briefly end as snow for some late Friday as colder air filters into the state.
Temperatures should range from upper-30s to low-40s.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps between 25 and 30 degrees. The wind will make it feel colder.
"Sunday, the chance for snow is basically gone," Dixon said. "[We're] only looking at the chance for flurries at this point."
Highs should be in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.