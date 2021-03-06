154723027_2541716506129381_1496962017647252802_o[1].jpg
AOH Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Since the city of Waterbury is not able to hold their St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, the AOH of Waterbury is taking the opportunity to help fight hunger instead.

A food drive is being held on Saturday to help benefit the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries.

It’s called the Fightin’ Irish Fightin’ Hunger food drive, and in addition to collecting nonperishables, they’ll be selling corned beef sandwiches as well.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Golden St.

