WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- An apartment building in Willimantic was evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out in what was identified as a methamphetamine lab.

It happened at 560 Main St. in Willimantic.

In addition to local police and fire crews, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Emergency Response Unit, the State Narcotics, and the Drug Enforcement Administration responded to the scene.

Officials said the fire involved “a one-pot methamphetamine lab.”

Willimantic meth lab.jpg

Environmental crews responded to secure chemicals.

The Salvation Army's New London Emergency Disaster Services vehicle was called to the scene to support in the post-fire clean-up and operations. They also provided meals and hydration to first responders.

IMG_0267.JPG

