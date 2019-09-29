HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Collins Street in Hartford Sunday morning.
The fire started around 4 a.m. and has been knocked down, officials say.
Fire officials say the fire started in an apartment on the fourth floor.
Officials say three residents were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Deputy Chief Kyle Krupa said the building sustained damage from the fire and water. The future of the building is unknown.
