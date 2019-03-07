HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to 820 Wethersfield Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.
Hartford Fire Chief Reggie Freeman told Channel 3 that the fire is a 2-alarm blaze.
He said eight people were rescued, five of whom were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.
Multiple people were displaced.
Freeman said his rookie firefighters were adequately prepared, which was the reason for the minimal injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.