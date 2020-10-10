Orange Street Fire

Crews worked quickly to put out a fire that broke out a Hartford apartment building Saturday afternoon.

 (Photo provided by Hartford Fire Department)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A total of 26 people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a Hartford apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo says that the fire at the Orange Street building was confined to a single apartment on the first floor.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

However, the fire had already compromised the building's utilities.

Two transit buses were deployed to ensure that all of the occupants were socially distanced while being transported to a temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported.

The Hartford Fire Department's Special Services Unit and the Red Cross are assisting those that have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

