HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A total of 29 people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a Hartford apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo says that the fire at the Orange Street building was confined to a single apartment on the first floor.
The fire was quickly knocked down.
However, the fire had already compromised the building's utilities.
Two transit buses were deployed to ensure that all of the occupants were socially distanced while being transported to a temporary shelter.
No injuries were reported.
The Hartford Fire Department's Special Services Unit and the Red Cross are assisting those that have been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Great reporting. No location. No details. You get paid for this, Andrew?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.