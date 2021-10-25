WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Waterbury Monday left three people without a place to call home.
The fire sparked around 3:40 p.m. at an apartment on Schrafts Drive.
Crews arrived to find a porch for one of the units on fire and worked quickly to quell the flames.
Officials say no one was home when the fire broke out.
The apartment and the unit below it suffered extensive water damage. A total of three people between the two apartments have been displaced as a result and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal is looking into the cause and origin of the fire.
