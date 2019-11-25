HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A multi-million dollar project will soon start to create more apartments in downtown Hartford.
It’s focused on the old Sage-Allen building, a former department store built in the late 1800’s, located on Pratt Street.
The area has a certain quaint feel about it, but there has been a lot of turnover.
Also, businesses that open there don't always last long.
Over the past few years, there's been a push to get new housing built and some of those units are selling well.
"We think the market can sustain a few thousand more units in here to get a vibrant community going,” said Jane Davey, of Laz Investments.
She said studios and one-bedroom apartments are in demand, and not the 3-bedroom units, as many of those are vacant, and so are the townhouses built for students.
Laz is teaming up with Lexington Partners, another CT company, and Shelbourne Global Solutions, to reconfigure the historic Sage-Allen building, adding more studio and one-bedroom apartments.
"Our focus with studio apartments puts us a lot closer to lining with that median income in here and somebody single working can afford to live here,” Davey said.
With success, more single people living downtown could spark economic development, mainly restaurants and shops.
Stephen Fitzsimmons likes the feel of downtown but says there something lacking.
"If they could have more on a pull here, especially on the weekends, like if I ever come in here to work on a weekend, its dead. A lot of the restaurants are closed and stuff. If they could encourage businesses to be open that would be more invigorating,” Fitzsimmons said.
Construction of new studio and one-bedroom units will start after the first of the year and will take about two years.
As for the stores and restaurants on Pratt Street, the hope is with more people living downtown, more businesses will come.
