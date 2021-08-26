NORTHFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Farmers at Bishops Orchards said that the heavy rain has been good for crops.
While July was one of the wettest months on record, Aug. started off in a rain deficit.
The heavy rains that came with Henri brought totals back to average.
“We were extremely dry. We needed that rain. What we didn’t need was the wind. So it’s absolutely a good thing,” said Brad Isnard, Farm Manager.
