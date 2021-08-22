(WFSB) - Some nursing homes were forced to evacuate ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.
Four nursing homes in the general shoreline area needed to relocate residents.
Residents at Apple of Saybrook, Apple of Mystic, Apple of Guilford and Apple of West Haven were temporarily moved to other facilities.
The evacuations impacted 280 residents in total.
"That has been thoroughly coordinated and we are consistently watching that throughout the emergency management protocol," said Paul Mounds, chief of staff for Gov. Ned Lamont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.