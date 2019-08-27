(WFSB) -- Labor Day may be the unofficial end to summer, but it’s also one of the best times of the year to shop.
According to Wallethub, many retailers are marking down various products considerably during the holiday weekend.
“For more than a year, WalletHub kept an eye on America’s biggest retailers to find out what special deals they have in store for the upcoming holiday shopping bonanza,” Wallethub said.
Some of the big takeaways from Labor Day sales are appliances, apparel, and electronics. Dishwashers are also discounted more so in September than any other time of the year.
Among the findings, select apparel and accessories were marked down by between 15 percent and 50 percent. It's a similar story for appliances, with many marked down from 30 percent to 60 percent.
Wallethub’s 10 best Labor Day deals:
Invicta Women's Blue Dial Watch: Sale: $99.99 at JCPenney
Kenmore 4.5-cu. ft. Washer with 29-Minute AccelaWash: Sale: $699.99 at Sears
Abbyson Giorgio 3-Pc. Top Grain Leather Set: Sale: $1,499.99 at BJ’s
Nikon D3500 DX-Format Digital SLR Camera: Sale: $499 at Exchange
Men's Aggressor or Women's Laguna Bike: Sale: $399.98 at DICK’S Sporting Goods
Sealy Humboldt Limited Edition Queen Mattress: Sale: $645.88 at JCPenney
HP OfficeJet PRO 8028 Wireless All-in-One Printer: Sale: $99.99 at BJ’s
Samsung French Door Refrigerator, 24 cu. ft.: Sale: $2,199 at Exchange
NordicTrack Elite 10.9i Elliptical with 7-in. Touch Display: Sale: $649.99 at Sears
Samsung 65" 65NU6950 4K Smart LED TV: Sale: $549.99 at BJ’s
For more on Wallethub's findings, click here.
