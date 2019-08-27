MGN_1280x720_70904C00-ZMMMF.jpg

(WFSB) -- Labor Day may be the unofficial end to summer, but it’s also one of the best times of the year to shop.

According to Wallethub, many retailers are marking down various products considerably during the holiday weekend.

“For more than a year, WalletHub kept an eye on America’s biggest retailers to find out what special deals they have in store for the upcoming holiday shopping bonanza,” Wallethub said.

Some of the big takeaways from Labor Day sales are appliances, apparel, and electronics. Dishwashers are also discounted more so in September than any other time of the year.

Among the findings, select apparel and accessories were marked down by between 15 percent and 50 percent. It's a similar story for appliances, with many marked down from 30 percent to 60 percent.

Wallethub’s 10 best Labor Day deals:

Invicta Women's Blue Dial Watch: Sale: $99.99 at JCPenney

watch-jcpenney-labor-day-2019.jpg

Kenmore 4.5-cu. ft. Washer with 29-Minute AccelaWash: Sale: $699.99 at Sears

washer-sears-labor-day-2019.jpg

Abbyson Giorgio 3-Pc. Top Grain Leather Set: Sale: $1,499.99 at BJ’s

sofa-set-bjs-labor-day-2019.jpg

Nikon D3500 DX-Format Digital SLR Camera: Sale: $499 at Exchange

camera-exchange-labor-day-2019.jpg

Men's Aggressor or Women's Laguna Bike: Sale: $399.98 at DICK’S Sporting Goods

bike-dicks-sporting-goods-labor-day-2019.jpg

Sealy Humboldt Limited Edition Queen Mattress: Sale: $645.88 at JCPenney

mattress-jcpenney-labor-day-2019.png

HP OfficeJet PRO 8028 Wireless All-in-One Printer: Sale: $99.99 at BJ’s

printer-bjs-labor-day-2019.jpg

Samsung French Door Refrigerator, 24 cu. ft.: Sale: $2,199 at Exchange

refrigerator-exchange-labor-day-2019.jpg

NordicTrack Elite 10.9i Elliptical with 7-in. Touch Display: Sale: $649.99 at Sears

elliptical-sears-labor-day-2019.jpg

Samsung 65" 65NU6950 4K Smart LED TV: Sale: $549.99 at BJ’s

tv-bjs-labor-day-2019.jpg

For more on Wallethub's findings, click here.

