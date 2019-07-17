MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Plans for redeveloping an area in Mystic is now off the table.
The developers of Smiler's Wharf announced they withdrew their application for a zoning change.
Noank Shipyard wanted to revitalize its 11 acres by the Mystic River.
The area currently includes boat storage, a warehouse and a restaurant.
The vision of the area included a new hotel, apartment building, restaurants, and boat slips and a park.
The owner had previously hoped to break ground in 2021.
