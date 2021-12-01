NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Applications are being accepted for people in Connecticut who want to participate in the state's new paid family and medical leave program.

Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials announced on Wednesday the implementation of the program.

Gov. gives update on state's paid medical leave program An update was given Monday on contributions made to the state's new paid family and medical leave program.

Workers who qualify can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from work in a 12 month period if they or a family member are ill.

Lamont signed the bill into law back in June of 2019.

Eight states have some form of paid leave, and Connecticut's is considered the most generous in the country.

It’s a bit different because it doesn't require employers to pay. Instead, employees are the ones who pay into it. They pay one half of a percent of their wages.

The legislation was pushed and passed for by Democrats, and no Republicans supported it.

There were some issues getting the program started, as some companies were not registering and not withholding, but that's much better now.

Officials say 123,000 companies have now registered and the paid leave program has a balance of more than $300 million.

Also, so far, 300 applications have already been received.

While people can apply, payments don't start until Jan. 1.

Applications can be submitted through ctpaidleave.org or through email, fax, phone, or mail. The toll-free application hotline is 877-499-8606.

Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Paid Leave Authority CEO Andrea Barton Reeves, the co-chairs of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee, and other state and local officials.

“This is a milestone in Connecticut as we begin to accept benefit applications for one of the strongest paid family and medical leave programs in the nation,” Lamont said. “Supporting the workers of our state will strengthen our economic footing and make Connecticut a stronger place to live, work, and do business. With the launch of this program, workers who need to take time off for a new baby or to recover from an illness are not punished financially, and businesses do not risk losing good workers during those emergencies. This is long overdue, and I am proud that we’re enacting a program that will be a benefit to both workers and businesses.”

Qualifying reasons to submit a claim include:

Medical leave for one’s own serious health condition (which includes pregnancy, as well as serving as a bone marrow or organ donor)

Caregiver leave to care for a family member experiencing a serious health condition

Bonding leave to bond with a new child that has entered a person’s home through birth, adoption, or foster care

Family violence leave to address issues arising from family violence

Qualifying exigency leave to address issues arising from a parent, child, or spouse’s military deployment

Military caregiver leave to care for a family member injured during active duty in the United States Armed Forces

“Applying online is the fastest and easiest way to submit your application,” Reeves said. “It also makes it easy for workers to check the status of a claim, review correspondence, view payments for a claim, and communicate with case managers.”