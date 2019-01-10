HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Starting today, CFSIC will be accepting applications from Connecticut homeowners who are seeking reimbursement and repair funding for a crumbling foundation.
Up to 35,000 homes in the north, east, and central parts of the state have crumbling foundations due to the presence of a naturally occurring iron sulfide that originated from a quarry in Willington.
The mineral that causes foundations to crumble is called pyrrhotite.
However, the presence of pyrrhotite does not necessarily mean a foundation will crumble.
The damage cannot be reversed, and the issue has caused problems in more than 41 towns across the state.
The total cost to replace a foundation can cost up to $250,000.
CFSIC reimbursement and repair funding is capped at $175,000, even though some homes may cost more than that amount.
The Hartford and Liberty Mutual Insurance are providing financial assistance to current and former policyholders who have opted into the CFSIC program.
To qualify for aid, the person applying must be the owner of a single-family residence, the owner of a multiple-family residence that is no more than four families, the owner of a condo, or the owner within a planned unit development.
To apply for relief, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.