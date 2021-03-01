EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More people in Connecticut are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligibility expanded to people aged 55 and older on Monday, along with educators and childcare workers.
"Beginning [Monday], all Connecticut residents between the ages of 55-64 can make appointments and receive COVID-19 vaccinations," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "PreK-12 school staff and childcare professionals in Connecticut are also eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning [Monday]. Individuals in these groups will receive information from their school administrators and employers on where/when they can be vaccinated."
Lamont acknowledged that the newly eligible may not be able to make appointments immediately due to limited supplies.
"We know people are eager, but it will take time to get everyone scheduled," he said. "More appointments will be added each week."
As CT's vaccination program continues to expand, those who've become newly eligible may not be able to make appointments immediately due to limited supplies.We know people are eager, but it will take time to get everyone scheduled.More appointments will be added each week.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 1, 2021
Channel 3 heard from viewers who reported appointment-making trouble. Some said appointments weren't available until next month.
Lamont said the 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, should arrive in Connecticut this week. He said that should help a bit.
Despite the third vaccine, Channel 3 saw demand staying way ahead of the supply, at least as of Monday.
That's why people experienced appointment scheduling delays.
Lamont called that unsurprising.
"For people 55 plus, it was opened up to that group [Monday]," Lamont said. "It was about 600,000 people and we don't have that many vaccines. [But] we're getting [then] on a weekly basis."
Lamont said he believed that the state would be able to take care of the vast majority of the 55 and up age bracket over the course of the next three-plus weeks.
Mass vaccination clinics continue to pop up all over the state.
Hartford Healthcare on Monday launched its second mass vaccination site in the last two weeks.
The site is at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. Vaccinations started there at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Trinity Health also planned to open a mass vaccination site at the Vernon Annex on Monday.
Other cities and towns said they're coming up with plans for vaccinating school staff.
The New Haven Health Department will offer vaccine clinics to their school staff members starting on Wednesday.
"Also a lot of our nurses are in the schools already, so they'll be setting up special days in many of the schools to make sure our school staff get vaccinated," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
New Haven partnered with the Fair Haven Community Health Center to operate a school staff mass vaccination site every Tuesday through Friday at Wilbur Cross High School.
How long it takes to get the staff vaccinated depend on the vaccine supply, according to Elicker.
Vaccination sites for everyone have been popping up across the state.
Last week, Hartford Healthcare opened a mega vaccination site at Liberty Square and the healthcare provider said it isn't finished yet.
Under the governor's age-based vaccination plan, more and more people will be allowed to get vaccinated in the next one to two months, and even more are expected to be vaccinated starting in May as the 16 to 34 age group will be allowed to sign up to get their COVID vaccines.
