ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Ellington Public Schools announced that approximately 40 students and staff are now required to quarantine following positive COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, the district learned a student contact associated with an Ellington High School case reported on Monday has also tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said the transmission most likely took place outside of school.
The rest of Ellington High School, over 700 students, will continue to attend school under the five-day full in-person model.
Those who need to quarantine have been contacted will need to quarantine for 14 days.
