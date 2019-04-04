April 4 National Hug a Newsperson Day!
Journalists have been working hard for many years, bringing folks the news from around the world.
National Hug a Newsperson Day is a great day to give a shout out to those who help everyone stay updated on what’s happening in the communities around them.
Wondering how you can thank your local news people?
Here are some tips from Radio Television Digital News Assocation:
- Watch, listen, and read
- Follow on social media
- Download, donate and subscribe
- Comment thoughtfully
- Wave and say hello!
- Push for records access
- Share stories that impacted you
- Send tips and questions
- Check out your local newsrooms’ events
- Support training and education for journalists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.