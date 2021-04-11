HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a mild and dry start to the weekend, but it won’t last too long, as rain is on the way.
Parts of the state saw temperatures reach 60 degrees, with some northern towns saw 70 degree weather.
Saturday evening will be mild with some moist air pushing into southern New England, Meteorologist Connor Lewis said.
Clouds will build Saturday night into Sunday morning, but temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.
Rising dew points could produce some fog, especially along the shoreline.
A weak coastal storm will bring periods of rain and drizzle to the state on Sunday and Monday.
Visibility will be limited at times Sunday morning and some towns could see a sprinkle or even a drizzle.
"Rain should hold off until Sunday afternoon. We may see pockets of light rain or drizzle throughout the morning under overcast skies," said Lewis.
Track it with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler on the Ch. 3 app:
Some models increased total rainfall amounts, showing 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. The GFS is still predicting 0.5 inches of rain through the two days.
Rain totals will be significantly lower in the northeast part of the state.
Fairfield County should see the most rainfall out of anybody.
The highest rainfall totals will come on Monday.
The drought monitor was updated this week, and Eastern Connecticut is in the “abnormally dry” zone. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
April showers continue next week, where there are several chances for rain.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.