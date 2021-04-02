(WFSB) -- The giraffe that captivated the internet with her lengthy pregnancy back in 2017 has died.
Animal Adventure Park in New York announced on Friday that April the giraffe passed away after dealing with worsening arthritis.
April was 20 years old.
Back in 2017, April became a viral sensation during her pregnancy. The animal park even put up a livestream so the world could watch the birth of her calf.
RELATED: "April the Giraffe" finally welcomes her new calf
“April the Giraffe brought joy to the millions who have watched her via the park’s Giraffe Cam, and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have made the trip to her home in Harpursville, New York," said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. "To her keepers and our team here at the park, she is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting. April’s impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting. The loss of an animal as loved as her will be felt in our community, around the country and across the world. We appreciate respect and empathy from April’s fans and the park’s supporters during this difficult time, as they grieve along with us. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. April, in her own special way, changed the world.”
