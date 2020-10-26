SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) – The Aqua Turf has closed temporarily through the winter season.
According to a post on the venue's Facebook page, the temporary shutdown will be effective until early March.
The post said in part, “This will be similar to what we underwent this past spring when starting in mid -March, we were unable to provide our customary services due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.”
All of the weddings and standard booking in 2020 have taken place, been postponed or in some cases cancelled.
The venue will stay open for tours, phone calls and other communications, and does not imply a permanent closure.
