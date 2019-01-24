BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Aquarion Water Company announced on Thursday that its customer service center is available to help federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown.
Aquarion said that anyone having difficulty paying a water bill can have a review of their account done and take a look at assistance options.
A program is offered to those who qualify.
More information about it can be found here.
In addition, Aquarion said it made a donation to the Community Soup Kitchen, based in New Haven, for the purpose of providing U.S. Coast Guard personnel with lunches and care packages.
