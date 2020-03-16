HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Archdiocese of Hartford announced on Monday that it has canceled all weekend and weekday masses, effective Tuesday.
This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease control issued the cancellation or postponement of large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people. It also comes after Gov. Ned Lamont required the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theaters.
All masses will be canceled in Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties through April 3.
“Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic. Parishes will be encouraged to make provision for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray. Further direction and updates from the Archdiocese will be provided in a timely manner regarding Holy Week and all celebrations beyond that date,” a press release said.
In addition, all Archdiocesan high schools and parochial schools will also be closed through March 31st.
