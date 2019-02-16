The Archdiocese of Hartford is offering Masses of Reparation as the sexual abuse scandal of the Catholic Church intensifies.
The Archdiocese began offering these masses in January, after they released the names of clergy members accused of sexual abuse.
On February 10th the Diocese of Norwich posted the names of 43 known clergy who have been accused of sexually abusing minors since the diocese began in 1953.
One of the victims, Andrew Aspinwall, says the list doesn't tell the whole story. "It doesn't say how many they've abused, how many they raped. We're not talking sexual abuse. We're talking sexual rape here."
Archbishop Leonard Blair called the crimes a betrayal. He says the Archdiocese is committed to doing everything possible to heal the wounds.
"We can do better, we have to do better, and they have to stand up and take responsibility for what they did," said Aspinwall.
Saturday's Mass of Reparation will be held at 11 a.m. at St. George Parish, 33 Whitfield Street, in Guilford.
For more information on the Archdiocese of Hartford, click here.
