HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Archdiocese of Hartford extended its cancellation of masses until further notice.
The archdiocese announced the extension this week and cited Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order to keep schools closed.
While schools, as of Friday, will remain closed until at least May 20, masses have been canceled indefinitely.
The decision applies to public masses in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. It also includes confessions.
Priests continue to celebrate daily masses with no congregations.
