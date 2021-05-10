HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Archdiocese of Hartford issued new COVID-19 guidelines for masses.
Monday, Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair and bishops from the diocese of Bridgeport and Norwich said the dispensation from the obligation to attend mass on Sundays will expire and not be renewed.
Blair said that on May 22, parishes within the Archdiocese of Hartford can reopen at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing.
The announcement marks a return to pre-COVID-19 procedures and routines.
Masks, however, will still be required for everyone entering a church.
Ministers of Holy Communion will also be required to sanitize their hands before distributing it.
Wine will not be distributed.
Full directives for the Archdiocese of Hartford can be found here.
