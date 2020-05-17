HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The future of masses in one Catholic diocese could be made soon.
Officials with the Archdiocese of Hartford issued a statement over the weekend saying that a group of five pastors have been tasked with determining when the celebration of mass will take place again within the Archdiocese of Hartford, while also taking into consideration ways they can minimize health risks for all that are involved in the celebration.
"We are hopeful that these determinations will be finalized this upcoming week," David Elliott, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Hartford, explained.
Churches in the Diocese of Bridgeport were recently allowed to celebrate mass, but only in an outdoor capacity.
