HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Archdiocese of Hartford and the Archdiocese of Norwich announced on Wednesday that they plan to resume masses on June 8, but with restrictions.
Officials from both archdiocese released guidelines online for public worship in their churches.
The complete guidelines for the Archdiocese of Hartford can be viewed below or here:
The masses that are resuming will be weekday only services, according to Archbishop Leonard Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford.
Sunday masses could potentially start back up again on Sept. 6.
For their first stage of reopening, archdiocese officials put a limit of 50 socially distanced people in a church at one time and advised the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to stay home.
Masks will also be required.
Baptisms, wedding and funeral masses will also resume on June 8.
For the Archdiocese of Norwich, its plan was released by the Most Reverend Michael R. Cote, Bishop of Norwich.
As with Hartford, masses will only be during the week and with no more than 50 people.
However, the Sunday obligation remained dispensed until further notice, Cote said.
More information on the Archdiocese of Norwich's plan can be found here.
Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.