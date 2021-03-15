(WFSB) - Arctic air came roaring into the state on Sunday and impacted temperatures on Monday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that though the state is done with snow squalls and flurries, Monday will be unseasonably cold with sunny skies.
In the morning, temperatures in the teens were reported and a wind chill made them feel even colder.
"Winds will slowly lose momentum [Monday] afternoon," Haney said. "The sun [Monday] will make it feel tolerable, but this morning is rough."
Monday will be a cold day overall, with highs only reaching the upper-20s and low-30s.
Isolated rain and snow showers are possible after midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
"Coastal towns are more likely to see some precipitation," Haney said. "Wednesday will bring us some refreshing temps in the upper 40s paired with light winds."
Temperatures for Tuesday look to be in the low-40s. For Wednesday, they'll make it into the high-40s.
Some scattered rain is possible on Thursday, but any precipitation should hug the Connecticut coast.
Highs for Thursday look to make it into the 50s.
Read the full technical discussion here.
