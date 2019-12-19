HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arctic blast hit the state late Wednesday night and made for some bitterly cold conditions on Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while Thursday will be sunny, it will be windy and cold.

"Highs will range from the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-20s at the coast," Haney said. "For the greater Hartford area, highs will range from 20 to 25."

Gusting winds of over 30 mph will bring the wind chill to the single digits for most of the day.

In advance of the bitter cold, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It'll run through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cities, towns open warming centers as state braces for bitter cold As the state braces for arctic cold this week, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.

A list of warming centers can be found here.

The wind should ease up by Thursday night.

"The mercury will dip into the range of 5 to 15 [degrees] under a clear sky," Haney said.

Friday also appears to be sunny, but the state is in for another cold morning.

"After a very cold start, temperatures should reach 25 to 30 during the afternoon," Haney said. "While the wind won’t be as strong, there will be enough of a northerly breeze to notice."

Haney said the good news is that the weekend looks storm-free and the state should climb out of the deep freeze.

"Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5 to 15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-30s," he said. "Sunday will be even better. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38 to 45."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

