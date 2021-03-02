HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor activated the the state's severe cold weather protocol due a blast of wind and bitter temperatures.
A wind advisory that began Monday afternoon runs through Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for that timeframe.
"A strong northwesterly wind will continue to deliver a shot of bitterly cold air this morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "We're seeing gusts to 45 to 55 mph, and there could be isolated wind gusts to 60 mph in some higher exposed elevations."
The result was scattered power outages. As of 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Eversource reported just under 16,000 customers without power. United Illuminating had just over 400.
"The temperatures have also dropped to some very cold levels," Haney said. "The mercury has plunged into the upper single digits and teens [Tuesday] morning, and wind chills are ranging from zero to 15 below! It is going to be a tough morning at the bus stop."
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's protocol went into effect at noon and runs through Tuesday at noon.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions.
Anyone in need of shelter can call 211.
“While many of us were hoping that the brutal cold weather had ended for the season, it looks like we’re not out of the woods yet, as wind chills will be near or below zero across Connecticut tonight,” Lamont said. “Shelters are open throughout the state, and we need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that these services are available. If you know if anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 211 and they will connect you to the nearest available locations.”
Tuesday during the day looks to be sunny, but very cold.
Temperatures should range from the mid-20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low-30s along the Interstate 95 corridor.
"Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "While the wind will be strong throughout the day, it will become less intense [Tuesday] afternoon and evening."
The wind should continue to lessen by the evening. The sky will be clear and lows will range from between 15 and 25 degrees.
Temperatures should recover a bit on Wednesday.
"We’ll get a break from the bitterly cold weather," Haney said. "In fact, temperatures will go from well below normal to a little above by [Wednesday] afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s."
The sky looks to be partly-to-mostly sunny with a little breeze.
"We expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday," Haney said. "However, a northwesterly flow will intensify again, and it will deliver another shot of chilly air."
Highs should make it into the 30s and low-40s on Thursday, and just in the 30s on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.