HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arctic blast of wind and cold is on the way.
A wind advisory begins Monday afternoon and runs through Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"[A] cold front hits and temperatures freefall through the night into early [Tuesday] morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Winds will strengthen through the evening as well."
A few snow squalls may also be possible.
If they pop up, track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"This could create a quick inch of localized snow this evening and [Monday night]," Haney said.
Dry air moves into the state by midnight and Tuesday looks to be bright and sunny, but cold.
"Winds will be fairly strong [overnight]," Haney said. "Occasional 50 mph gusts will be possible, impressively through 10 a.m. [Tuesday] morning."
Isolated power outages are possible.
Wind chills before sunrise may be in the sub zero range.
"It's going to be a very cold Tuesday," Haney said.
Temperatures should recover a bit on Wednesday.
Both Wednesday and Thursday look to feature light winds, sun and temps in the 40s.
Another cold front appears to be on the horizon for Friday.
"Wind chills won’t be quite as concerning as [Tuesday], but it'll certainly be a tough cold to encounter," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
