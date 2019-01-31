HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The arctic cold front Channel 3's meteorologists have been talking about all week has arrived.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures dropped into the single digits on Thursday morning.
To make matters worse, the wind chill is below zero.
A wind chill warning is in effect for northern Litchfield County. A wind chill advisory is in place for most of the rest of the state with the exception of the eastern shoreline.
A number of school districts issued delays. The complete list is here.
Because it became so cold, much of the snow from Wednesday's squalls was not able to melt.
"Please be careful while driving and walking [Thursday] morning," Haney said. "Conditions could be slick, especially on untreated surfaces. It could be quite deceptive with a layer of ice hidden by a layer of snow on top."
The rest of Thursday will remain cold, despite partially-sunny skies.
"Afternoon highs will only range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the teens near the shore," Haney said. "In the greater Hartford area, highs will range from 10-15."
The wind will also gust, possibly up to 30 mph, which will make wind chills frequently drop to zero or below.
At least one record was broken so far. The record low for Bridgeport is now 4 degrees. It had been 5, which was set in 1965.
Other records in jeopardy on Thursday include the "coldest high" in greater Hartford, which is 15 set in 1951. In Bridgeport, it's 24, set in 2015.
"The wind will gradually subside [Thursday night] as temperatures bottom out in the range of -5 to +8," Haney said.
Friday will start out cold, but temps will rise into the 20s by the afternoon.
The wind also won't be as strong and skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
