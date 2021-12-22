(WFSB) - You may need to adhere to new guidelines if you plan on visiting a loved one or friend that's in the hospital.
This is in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
On Wednesday, Yale New Haven Hospital announced that they will be requiring visitors to show proof that they're fully vaccinated or a negative PCR test that's been taken within the last 72 hours.
No one under the age of eighteen will be allowed to visit a patient staying at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The policy goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 23 and applies to all other Yale New Haven Health hospitals, which are Bridgeport, Greenwich, and Lawrence and Memorial Hospitals.
Over in Torrington, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital has decided to bar visitors altogether.
Middlesex Health announced that they're changing the visiting hours at Middlesex Hospital from 2 to 7:30 p.m. and are encouraging virtual visits, both during the week and on the weekends.
You must be 16 years or older to visit a Middlesex Hospital patient and wear a face mask at all times, regardless of your vaccination status.
Visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.
At this time, the hospital is not allowing people to visit their inpatient behavioral unit.
