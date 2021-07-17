NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB)-- A deadly shooting investigation is underway in North Haven.
Police say it all unfolded around 11:20 Saturday morning at the corner of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to the eastbound side of the Route 40 Connector.
Investigators found that shots had been fired from one vehicle to another.
A victim was found near the area suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the scene.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
The area of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to the eastbound side of the Route 40 Connector was closed for an extended period of time while local and state authorities investigated, but was reopened late in the afternoon.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact North Haven Police at 203-239-5321, ext. 240.
