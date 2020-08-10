CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene working to put out an early morning structure fire in Chester.
Officials have the area of Maple Street blocked off as a result.
Old Saybrook firefighters have also responded to the scene to assist.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
