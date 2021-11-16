TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Residents in one area of Trumbull are being told to stay inside while police continue to investigate an ongoing incident.
Officials say a lockdown order was put in place until further notice for residents in the area of Tashua Road and Madison Avenue.
Police issued the order just before 9 p.m.
Residents are also being asked to keep their pets inside and to lock their windows.
The Southwest CT Regional Emergency Response Team has been called in as well.
Police noted that this is an isolated incident.
