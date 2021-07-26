AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - For thousands, summer in New England means taking a trip to an amusement park, but this year, some locals on the Massachusetts border say the traffic heading to Six Flags has been the worst in years.
We’re seeing the perfect storm build up. We haven’t had too many sunny weekends this months.
There’s also the pent up demand in general after the pandemic, so that’s been the recipe for the huge turnouts at the park and the backups on 159.
On a hazy Monday afternoon, the traffic in and out of Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts isn’t that bad, but locals say this past weekend brought bumper-to-bumper, shoulder-to-shoulder traffic on the road and in the park.
"It was so busy, we didn’t get a chance to do anything," Waterbury resident Laura Payton explained.
Laura likely took 84 to 91 and then Route 159. That’s where locals say they saw most of the gridlock.
"Yesterday, we sat for almost two hours about five, six miles down the road," park goer Joshua Jennett stated.
Some on Facebook called the traffic “ridiculous” after waiting in traffic that was backed up to the Route 5 exit in Enfield.
"When the weather is nice and you’re three miles down the street, you’re sitting in an hour or traffic," Jennett said.
That’s the norm for those who live closest to the park and in a statement, Six Flags acknowledges there were higher volumes of traffic over the weekend, writing:
“We worked directly to mitigate these issues as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Eyewitness News has also learned the problem has been discussed prior to last weekend’s snarl.
Suffield’s Police Chief Richard Brown says the state DOT, town, and Six Flags met last week. He says:
“It is an ongoing process. Six Flags indicated they have opened more lots and were hiring additional Agawam Police Officers to aid in getting patrons to the park.”
So if you have a future trip planned, expect more direction and more parking opportunities, but from what we’ve witnessed, the best way to avoid long lines is to come on a weekday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.