SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police released the arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting his supervisor at a business earlier this week.
Alan Rosario, 33, was charged with assault, threatening, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Rosario was given a court date of Thursday.
The incident happened at a business on Edwin Road on Tuesday.
RELATED: Suspect in South Windsor workplace shooting charged with assault, threatening
According to the warrant, Rosario got into an argument over the phone with the victim, who is also a family member. The argument was over which tractor trailer would be assigned to which drivers.
The victim was on the way out to the parking lot of the business at the time.
However, police said Rosario was there waiting for the victim.
They said Rosario tried to enter the victim's tractor trailer and physically remove the person from the cab.
As he did so, police said a shot was discharged from Rosario's gun. The bullet struck the victim in the leg and arm.
Rosario told police that the shot was unintentionally fired. He said said he just wanted to scare the victim.
A second victim in the cab, whom police said was a brand new employee, was struck by debris or a bullet fragment just below his eye. Police said he was not involved in the incident and was a passenger in the vehicle. A third person was also in the cab, but not hurt.
Both victims were treated and released from a hospital.
Police said Rosario fled in his GMC Acadia on Interstate 91 into Longmeadow, MA where he was stopped by Massachusetts State Police.
They said a revolver was recovered from between the driver's seat and center console of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.